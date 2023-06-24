Victim in fatal Sunshine Coast shooting named by police

Send this page to someone via email

As B.C. homicide investigators continue their investigation into a fatal shooting on Sunshine Coast, they have now named the victim.

On Thursday around 3:38 a.m., Sunshine Coast RCMP Mounties were called to Birch Way in Halfmoon Bay for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have named the victim as 56-year-old Gregory Roy Sullivan, of Sechelt, in hope of furthering their investigation.

2:03 VPD says too early to determine if body found on vacant property is linked to earlier crime

“We are still in the evidence-gathering stages of the investigation,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re asking anyone who had recent interactions with Mr. Sullivan to contact IHIT, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police originally said on Thursday one suspect was arrested but are now saying two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam footage from the 8000-block of Birch Way between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.