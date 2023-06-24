Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim in fatal Sunshine Coast shooting named by police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 7:04 pm
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) speaks at a Mon. June 19, 2023, press conference about a high-profile shooting in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) speaks at a Mon. June 19, 2023, press conference about a high-profile shooting in Surrey, B.C. Jim Mulleder/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As B.C. homicide investigators continue their investigation into a fatal shooting on Sunshine Coast, they have now named the victim.

On Thursday around 3:38 a.m., Sunshine Coast RCMP Mounties were called to Birch Way in Halfmoon Bay for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have named the victim as 56-year-old Gregory Roy Sullivan, of Sechelt, in hope of furthering their investigation.

Click to play video: 'VPD says too early to determine if body found on vacant property is linked to earlier crime'
VPD says too early to determine if body found on vacant property is linked to earlier crime

“We are still in the evidence-gathering stages of the investigation,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re asking anyone who had recent interactions with Mr. Sullivan to contact IHIT, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police originally said on Thursday one suspect was arrested but are now saying two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam footage from the 8000-block of Birch Way between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More on Crime
IHITSunshine CoastBc ShootingSunshine Coast RCMPBC fatal shootingbc homicide investigatorsSunshine Coast fatal shootingSunshine Coast shooting victimSunshine Coast shooting victim named
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content