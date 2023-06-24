Environment Canada puts Toronto on funnel cloud alert

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto, along with other parts of southern Ontario, is on standby as weather experts warn funnel clouds could form on Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Toronto warning funnel clouds could develop. Similar advisories were issued in other parts of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, York and Durham regions.

Funnel clouds do not generally cause major damage but can still be dangerous, the agency said.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” the warning said. “This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

If strong, they can topple trees, damage roofs and toss debris, according to Environment Canada.

People were warned to take shelter if a funnel cloud develop nearby, which can happen with very little warning.