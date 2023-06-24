Woman wanted after filming, assault involving young girls in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a woman officers believed to be behind a spate of crimes involving girls and young women in Toronto.

Investigators recounted a series of alleged incidents reportedly involving a woman assaulting, filming and approaching young girls and women. Several incidents were reported on the Toronto subway.

In one case, reported on May 12 around 8 p.m., police said a group of pre-teen girls were in the elevator of a building around Cordova and Islington avenues. One person got into the elevator and put a cellphone at the girl’s feet, apparently recording them, police said.

On June 3 just before 8 p.m., police said young teenagers were leaving Donlands Subway Sation when a suspect that officers believe to be the same woman threw “an unknown liquid” on them from behind. She allegedly filmed the incident on a phone.

Four days later, on after 10 p.m. on June 7, a 21-year-old woman got off the subway at Queen Street station. Police said the same female suspect assaulted her.

Just after 9 p.m. the next week, on June 14, a transit employee at Spadina Subway Station had cleaning supplies stolen. The suspect chased the employee and assaulted them, police said.

Police described the woman as thin build and standing around five-feet, eight-inches to six-feet, one-inch tall. She is aged between 30 and 40 years old and has curly dark hair.