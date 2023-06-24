Menu

Investigations

SIU investigating death of Goderich, Ont. man found in car

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 24, 2023 2:26 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Goderich, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says OPP officers were called to check on the well-being of a 48-year-old man around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The agency says police located the man’s vehicle around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Bayfield Road motel, and the man was found dead inside.

No other details have been provided.

A post-mortem was held on Friday.

-with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick 

