SIU investigating death of Goderich, Ont. man found in car

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Goderich, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says OPP officers were called to check on the well-being of a 48-year-old man around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
The agency says police located the man’s vehicle around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Bayfield Road motel, and the man was found dead inside.
No other details have been provided.
A post-mortem was held on Friday.
-with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick
