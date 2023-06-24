SIU investigating death of Goderich, Ont. man found in car

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Goderich, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says OPP officers were called to check on the well-being of a 48-year-old man around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The agency says police located the man’s vehicle around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Bayfield Road motel, and the man was found dead inside.

No other details have been provided.

A post-mortem was held on Friday.

-with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick