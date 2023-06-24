Saturday stabbing sends one to hospital

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Winnipeg police say they were called to the 700 block of Wellington Avenue in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood where they found a man with multiple injuries in a back lane.
He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable condition.
Trending Now
Police say they think the assault occurred in the back lane in the 800 block of Home Street. No arrests have been made.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
More on Crime
- Indian man charged for alleged role in international student admissions scam
- Ontario dog bite victims say government laws ‘toothless’ after vicious attacks
- No indication Ontario man accused of aiding suicide with sodium nitrite will seek bail
- N.B. woman charged with 1st-degree murder after man found dead in woods
Comments