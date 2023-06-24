Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saturday stabbing sends one to hospital

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 1:45 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS. JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 700 block of Wellington Avenue in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood where they found a man with multiple injuries in a back lane.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Trending Now

Police say they think the assault occurred in the back lane in the 800 block of Home Street. No arrests have been made.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

More on Crime
Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg crimeMajor Crimes UnitWinnipeg stabbingHome StreetWellington Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content