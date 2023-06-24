Saturday stabbing sends one to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 700 block of Wellington Avenue in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood where they found a man with multiple injuries in a back lane.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Police say they think the assault occurred in the back lane in the 800 block of Home Street. No arrests have been made.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.