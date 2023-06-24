Menu

Crime

Suspect located after child struck and killed on George Gordon First Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 12:12 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police located and arrested Mervin Poorman in Cold Lake, Alta., on Friday evening following a hit and run where a one-year-old child died at the scene. File / Getty
A 33-year-old man from the Kawacatoose First Nation who was wanted by police has been arrested after a driver failed to stop at a collision that resulted in the death of a one-year-old child.

On Friday evening, Mervin Poorman was located and arrested by police at a residence in Cold Lake, Alta.

The fatal hit and run in George Gordon First Nation, Sask., occurred on Thursday evening and EMS declared the child dead at the scene.

RCMP said they received the report at 5:50 p.m., but the vehicle had already departed when officers arrived.

Officers charged Poorman with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

Saskatchewan RCMP stated they do not yet know when Poorman will be returned to Saskatchewan and/or when his first court appearance is going to be.

— with files from Brody Langager

