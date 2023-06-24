Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck near Sugar Beach

See more sharing options

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s waterfront.

In a tweet posted around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police said a collision was reported around Lake Shore Boulevard and Lower Jarvis Street, just to the north of Sugar Beach.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The eastbound off-ramp for the Gardiner Express at Jarvis Street was closed after the crash.