Traffic

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck near Sugar Beach

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 11:13 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s waterfront.

In a tweet posted around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police said a collision was reported around Lake Shore Boulevard and Lower Jarvis Street, just to the north of Sugar Beach.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The eastbound off-ramp for the Gardiner Express at Jarvis Street was closed after the crash.

Toronto trafficToronto crashToronto CollisionGardiner ExpresswayToronto Pedestrian StruckJarvis StreetSugar Beach
