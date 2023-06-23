Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New process for punishing judges accused of misconduct becomes federal law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2023 5:41 pm
Click to play video: '‘Not comfortable’: Calls for more transparency after SCOC justice’s departure'
‘Not comfortable’: Calls for more transparency after SCOC justice’s departure
WATCH: 'Not comfortable': Calls for more transparency after SCOC justice's departure – Jun 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new process for how the Canadian Judicial Council will review misconduct allegations against judges has been written into the law.

A bill that received royal assent Thursday evening amends the Judges Act to clarify when a judge can be removed and changes the way the council reports recommendations to remove a judge to the federal justice minister.

The law also creates a new panel to review complaints and determine whether a judge’s removal is justified, as well as a new process for how judges can appeal disciplinary decisions against them.

Justice Minister David Lametti says the new process will lead to timelier and more cost-effective resolutions, and replaces a more expensive, drawn-out process.

Trending Now

Anyone can make a complaint against a judge, but it must be done in writing and sent to the judicial council.

Story continues below advertisement

The judicial oversight process garnered heightened attention earlier this year when the council announced it would review a complaint against former Supreme Court justice Russell Brown, a probe that ended when Brown announced his retirement from the top court earlier this month.

More on Politics
david lamettijustice systemCanadian Judicial CouncilCanada justice systemJudicial Misconductjudicial reformcanada judges actcanada judicial systemjudge misconductjudges actjudges act billjudges act reform
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content