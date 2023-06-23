New process for punishing judges accused of misconduct becomes federal law

Send this page to someone via email

A new process for how the Canadian Judicial Council will review misconduct allegations against judges has been written into the law.

A bill that received royal assent Thursday evening amends the Judges Act to clarify when a judge can be removed and changes the way the council reports recommendations to remove a judge to the federal justice minister.

The law also creates a new panel to review complaints and determine whether a judge’s removal is justified, as well as a new process for how judges can appeal disciplinary decisions against them.

Justice Minister David Lametti says the new process will lead to timelier and more cost-effective resolutions, and replaces a more expensive, drawn-out process.

Anyone can make a complaint against a judge, but it must be done in writing and sent to the judicial council.

The judicial oversight process garnered heightened attention earlier this year when the council announced it would review a complaint against former Supreme Court justice Russell Brown, a probe that ended when Brown announced his retirement from the top court earlier this month.