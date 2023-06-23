Winnipeg Jets sign Flin Flon’s Ashton Sautner to 1-year deal

After being relatively quiet since the end of their season, the Winnipeg Jets signed a local product on Friday.

The Jets completed a deal with defenceman and Flin Flon’s own Ashton Sautner. Sautner signed a one-year, two-way contract worth the league minimum of $775,000 per season if he’s in the NHL.

The 29-year-old joined the organization last season and appeared in 68 regular season games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose where he notched two goals and 10 assists. But he also played two games for the Moose the previous season while on loan from the Vancouver Canucks to avoid border restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sautner was originally undrafted before starting his pro career in the Canucks system. He played in parts of six seasons in the AHL with the Utica Comets and the Abbotsford Canucks. During that time he also appeared in 23 NHL games with the Canucks and recorded three assists.

Sautner would have become an unrestricted free agent in just a week’s time and will now become a UFA in the summer of 2024.