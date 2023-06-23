‘There was love in the air’: Dauphin begins healing journey after meaningful vigil

Some people in the community of Dauphin, Man., say they are beginning their healing journey amidst the tragic bus crash that ended the lives of 16 locals. Residents say the journey is long but the vigil really helped the process.

Marlene Koshowski attended the vigil Thursday evening and she said being able to honour the memory of those who were lost and being around so much love and support uplifted her.

“I think that was the best thing they could have done for the people in Dauphin,” she said. “When we were walking out it was just amazing, everybody hugged, smiling, it just felt so good walking out of that hall and that’s what we needed. We need that for the community, to get over this terrible thing that happened to our families.”

She said people get through these things by having friends and family and that on Thursday night people were so loving and compassionate. “I walked out of there crying because I was just so overwhelmed by the way the people were feeling about each other, there was love in the air.”

Resident Sandra Kaleta said her experience was rather similar even though she didn’t physically attend the vigil. Instead, she watched it online, and her emotions were still very raw.

“It’s still very hard, some of the pillars of this community are gone … that have been instrumental in doing a lot … so it’s tough it’s going to take a long time to process everything,”

Kaleta said talking about the incident really helps her and it’s always helped her and she believes it always will.

“I belong to an awesome support group — we meet twice a month — so that really helps.”

Koshowski knew thirteen of the sixteen victims on the bus and says June 15 will be a day she will always remember. “I got a call, quarter after twelve, twelve thirty from my friend saying, do you know what happened? I froze.”

She said she was in shock because she was going to go on the bus for the trip to the casino but a friend changed her mind. “She said, you know what, instead of taking the bus, let’s go by car, my husband wants to go by car. So there were five of us that went.”

Koshowski said she knew the victims because of the bus trips they’d taken over the course of 20 to 30 years.

“It was like the first day of school getting on the bus and everybody is chirping and so excited. It’s just such a happy feeling and that’s what we lived, I mean what else do seniors do? If there isn’t that to take us out and enjoy life and these poor people … that’s what they wanted in life, they wanted to enjoy a nice trip.”

She said she often stands and admires the makeshift memorial outside the Dauphin Senior’s Centre where she volunteers. “You know, the beautiful flowers we have here, it’s such a blessing.” She said she will always keep the victims in her heart by keeping their memories alive.

Kaleta said she enjoys spending time at the local seniors’ centre with others who are feeling the same loss and she urges people to seek professional help if they are really struggling.

“A lot of seniors will tend to stick to themselves and maybe stay in their apartments and not go out so it’s very important that they do talk to someone,” she said, adding that there are resources available for people inside the seniors’ centre.

Christine Miner with Prairie Mountain Health said they’ve been busy this past week coordinating efforts to support the community.

“Identifying what are the most at risk, people within our community that are going to be the most impacted and seeking services,” she said.

— with files from Global’s Iris Dyck