Arrest made in 2019 robbery that saw man tie up Peterborough clerk: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery in 2019 in Peterborough, Ont., in which a clerk was tied up.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a suspect robbed a business on Lansdowne Street in May of 2019. The suspect tied up a clerk and stole merchandise, police said.

At the time of the incident, police said the clerk was “restrained” in a back room and was eventually able to free himself and call police. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police say the investigation led officers on Thursday to arrest the man via a court order.

READ MORE: Man restrains employee, robs Peterborough business: police

A 29-year man from Richmond Hill, Ont., was charged with robbery with violence, forcible confinement and disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday, police said.