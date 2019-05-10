Man restrains employee, robs Peterborough business: police

Peterborough police are investigating the alleged robbery of a Lansdowne Street West business on Thursday.

Police say an unknown man with a disguise over his face approached an employee at the business and demanded they turn over some merchandise. The employee did so without incident.

Police said a weapon was not used during the alleged incident. However, before leaving the business, police say the suspect restrained the employee in a back room.

“After several minutes, the employee was able to free themselves and call police,” stated police on Friday. “The employee received minor injuries.”

The suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old man who stands between six feet three inches and six feet five inches tall with a thin build and an unshaven face. He was wearing a black hoodie and a blue ball cap with a white symbol at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS or online.

