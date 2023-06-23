Vancouver Island’s critical Highway 4 to reopen ahead of schedule Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A critical highway linking west coast communities to the rest of Vancouver Island has reopened ahead of schedule following a multi-week closure due to wildfire.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation announced Highway 4 will reopen to single-lane alternating traffic at 3 p.m. on Friday. Officials had initially estimated the earliest the route would open was June 24 or 25.

“Highway 4 is a crucial route for our Island communities of Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino, and we know the disruption of this corridor has been a challenge for everyone living in and visiting the region,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a media release.

“We thank the forest companies, the maintenance contractor and its workers, BC Wildfire Service fire-suppression teams, Indigenous communities and all the ministry staff who have worked tirelessly to make reopening possible today.”

Highway 4 was closed on June 6 due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire. That fire is now under control and contained to 229 hectares, but the blaze caused created significant slope instability above the narrow, winding highway along with numerous dangerous trees and damage.

With the road closed, coastal communities were left to rely on a treacherous multi-hour detour via an industrial logging road, limiting supplies and starving businesses and tour operators of revenue at a critical time of year.

That detour will remain available until Highway 4 fully reopens, which is estimated to be some time in mid-July. The province says the reopening will take place in phases as it rolls out protective measures like concrete barriers and mesh curtains to block debris from the road.

In the meantime, the province is warning drivers to expect significant delays and to use patience while taking the route.

