E-scooters persevering through rocky patch in Saskatoon

It’s been a rough month for the City of Saskatoon‘s new E-scooter pilot project, but improvements are coming.

Residents have brought up concerns online over problems with the geo-locators in the scooters, allowing people to take them out of range. They’ve also reported troubles parking the scooters on their mats.

Jay Magus, director of transportation with the City of Saskatoon, said the department was aware these issues might pop up, but noted that work is already underway to make improvements.

“We did a lot of homework with some other cities and they all commented, ‘heads up, the first month or two is going to be rough,'” Magus said.

He said he was pleasantly surprised with how smoothly things have gone, otherwise.

“We know there have been some issues with the two companies in town fine tuning their equipment so that when these scooters are at the end of a ride, they are in the right place.”

He said the city has been forwarding problems regarding the scooters to the scooter companies.

Magus said the companies are making improvements to prevent further problems.

He said they are looking for feedback on the locations of the mats for the scooters.

Magus said they’re always looking for different ways for people to get around the city, but said scooters have become more of an entertainment piece, allowing people to explore.

Global News reached out to both Neuron and Bird scooters to talk about the steps being taken in Saskatoon. The calls were not returned before deadlines.