Canada

Tragic drowning claims life of 42-year-old in Cross Lake: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 4:20 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
RCMP say a 42-year-old man has died after he drowned in Cross Lake, Man., on Wednesday.

At 4:45 p.m. officers went to the nursing station in Cross Lake and were told that a man had been brought in and was pronounced dead due to drowning.

Police say investigators spoke with three witnesses who were with the man at the time of the incident. The witnesses told police they had entered the water when the man began having difficulty and was seen going under and did not resurface.

The man was found and removed from the water and was then taken to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP continues to investigate.

Cross Lake is 120 kilometres south of Thompson, Man.

