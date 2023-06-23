Around $10M in stolen vehicles recovered by police in York Region

Send this page to someone via email

More than 160 stolen vehicles have been recovered, police in York Region say.

York Regional Police said the vehicles were recovered after a month-long investigation.

In total, the force said 161 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million were recovered.

“York Regional Police and services across the Greater Toronto area have seen an increase in thefts of vehicles from residential driveways, with the majority of thefts occurring between midnight and 6 a.m.,” police said in a news release.

View image in full screen York Regional Police said approximately $10 million in stolen vehicles have been recovered. York Regional Police / Handout

According to police, the stolen vehicles were headed for various locations in Africa and the Middle East.

“This investigation is ongoing,” officers said. “York Regional Police and our partners remain vigilant in our efforts to locate and recover stolen vehicles and to identify the criminal groups behind the thefts.”

Police said thieves are able to gain entry into vehicles using lock manipulation or electronic means to steal them from driveways without setting off the alarms.

Officers said once inside, an electronic device — typically used by mechanics — is used so the vehicle will accept a key the thieves brought with them.

“Once the new key is programmed, the vehicle will start and the thieves drive it away,” police explained. “The entire process only takes two to five minutes. Once stolen, vehicles are typically shipped overseas in shipping containers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.