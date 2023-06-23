RCMP seek assistance in identifying suspect in assault on 10-year-old boy in Virden, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to an assault on a 10-year-old boy in Virden.

Last Friday, at 6:25 p.m. police say they were alerted to an assault on Assiniboine Street, near Joe Dandy’s Drive-In and the Old Oak Wood School, located in Oak Lake.

Police say an unknown man ran at and forcefully pushed the child off his bike before grabbing his pants and dragging him onto the road. The suspect then began yelling at the child and it is believed he may have been trying to steal money from him. The suspect then ran away.

The suspect is described by police as approximately six feet in height, wearing a blue sweater, black pants, and having a beard. The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s.

Virden RCMP are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this assault, to contact the Virden Detachment at 204-748-2135, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure a tip online.