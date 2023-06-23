Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in Winnipeg road rage assault that left senior with life-altering injuries: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:35 pm
An officer with handcuffs. View image in full screen
An officer with handcuffs. Pixabay
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident from the beginning of the year that left a 75-year-old man with life-altering injuries.

On Jan. 15 at 6:10 p.m., police say they went to Osborne Street and River Avenue for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Officers found a 75-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with an upper-body injury. Police say he was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

Officers later determined that his injuries were not the result of a collision and were actually sustained from an assault.

Police say that through their investigation they learned the man and suspect had been involved in a road rage incident where both vehicles had stopped in a parking lot in the 400 block of River Avenue.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Both the suspect and the man got out of their respective vehicles and then police say the man was physically assaulted and rendered unconscious. He fell to the sidewalk and sustained life-altering injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 37-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault. He was released on an undertaking.

More on Crime
CrimeManitobaAssaultWinnipeg crimeArrestRoad RageWPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content