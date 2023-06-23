Arrest made in Winnipeg road rage assault that left senior with life-altering injuries: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident from the beginning of the year that left a 75-year-old man with life-altering injuries.

On Jan. 15 at 6:10 p.m., police say they went to Osborne Street and River Avenue for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Officers found a 75-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with an upper-body injury. Police say he was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

Officers later determined that his injuries were not the result of a collision and were actually sustained from an assault.

Police say that through their investigation they learned the man and suspect had been involved in a road rage incident where both vehicles had stopped in a parking lot in the 400 block of River Avenue.

Both the suspect and the man got out of their respective vehicles and then police say the man was physically assaulted and rendered unconscious. He fell to the sidewalk and sustained life-altering injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 37-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault. He was released on an undertaking.