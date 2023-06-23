Victim thrown from car during suspected robbery in east Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking suspects connected with a mid-June robbery that saw a victim “thrown off” a car in Hamilton’s east end.

A spokesperson says the incident is believed to have involved a car full of teenage girls confronting a woman walking along Main Street East near Parkdale Avenue North just before 8:30 p.m June 13.

“A vehicle that had several female occupants abruptly stopped and demanded that the female turn over some personal items,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said.

“When that was refused, those females went out of the car and started assaulting the victim.”

Ernst says the victim was then pulled inside a car window while he vehicle was in motion and was then “thrown off” the vehicle a short time later.

Detectives say they’re seeking three to five teenage girls in a grey or silver Ford Focus hatchback.

A call has been put out to local businesses and nearby residents for security camera footage recorded between 8:20 and 8:35 p.m. on June 13.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.