Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim thrown from car during suspected robbery in east Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:56 pm
Police are seeking suspects who travelled in a four door, grey or silver Ford Focus hatchback. Investigators believe some three to five teens robbed a woman walking down Main Street East on June 13, 2023.
Police are seeking suspects who travelled in a four door, grey or silver Ford Focus hatchback. Investigators believe some three to five teens robbed a woman walking down Main Street East on June 13, 2023. Hamilton Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking suspects connected with a mid-June robbery that saw a victim “thrown off” a car in Hamilton’s east end.

A spokesperson says the incident is believed to have involved a car full of teenage girls confronting a woman walking along Main Street East near Parkdale Avenue North just before 8:30 p.m June 13.

“A vehicle that had several female occupants abruptly stopped and demanded that the female turn over some personal items,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said.

“When that was refused, those females went out of the car and started assaulting the victim.”

Ernst says the victim was then pulled inside a car window while he vehicle was in motion and was then “thrown off” the vehicle a short time later.

Detectives say they’re seeking three to five teenage girls in a grey or silver Ford Focus hatchback.

Story continues below advertisement

A call has been put out to local businesses and nearby residents for security camera footage recorded between 8:20 and 8:35 p.m. on June 13.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Busy summer travel season has begun at Toronto’s largest airport'
Busy summer travel season has begun at Toronto’s largest airport
Related News
HamiltonAssaultRobberyHamilton newsHamilton PolicePublic SafetyPedestrianmain street eastHamilton robberyparkdale avenue northhamilton eastwoman thrown from car
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content