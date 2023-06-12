Menu

Crime

Teen girls tried to steal Toronto ride-sharing vehicle at knifepoint: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 3:32 pm
An Uber ride share vehicle sitting in traffic on Bay St. in Torontos Financial District, is photographed on June 12 2019. View image in full screen
An Uber ride share vehicle sitting in traffic on Bay St. in Torontos Financial District, is photographed on June 12 2019. CP-Images/The Globe and Mail Inc.
Police arrested two teen girls who officers allege tried to steal a ride-sharing vehicle from its driver at knifepoint in Toronto.

Toronto police said two girls ordered a ride-share to Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road on Friday evening.

When the car arrived, one girl allegedly got in and threatened the driver with a knife. Police said she demanded the keys to the vehicle.

A brief struggle followed, according to police, and the driver sustained a small cut. Ultimately, he was able to flee the scene with the vehicle’s keys.

Police said the two girls, who were later arrested and reportedly in possession of a knife, fled the scene empty-handed.

Two teens, aged 16 and 15, were arrested. They face charges including robbery with an offensive weapon.

