Teen girls tried to steal Toronto ride-sharing vehicle at knifepoint: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested two teen girls who officers allege tried to steal a ride-sharing vehicle from its driver at knifepoint in Toronto.

Toronto police said two girls ordered a ride-share to Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road on Friday evening.

When the car arrived, one girl allegedly got in and threatened the driver with a knife. Police said she demanded the keys to the vehicle.

A brief struggle followed, according to police, and the driver sustained a small cut. Ultimately, he was able to flee the scene with the vehicle’s keys.

Police said the two girls, who were later arrested and reportedly in possession of a knife, fled the scene empty-handed.

Two teens, aged 16 and 15, were arrested. They face charges including robbery with an offensive weapon.

Story continues below advertisement