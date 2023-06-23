Massage therapist arrested in Winnipeg following sexual assault investigation: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a massage therapist following a sexual assault investigation that began in May.

On May 19, police say they began investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted during a massage therapy appointment.

Police say a woman in her 50s went to a business in the 700 block of Crescent Drive on May 16, where she received a massage from a licensed massage therapist.

During the session, she told police, her body was touched in an unwanted and sexual manner.

On Thursday, police say a 40-year-old man was arrested and is facing a sexual assault charge. He was released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Police say he is no longer an employee of the business.

Story continues below advertisement

The sex crimes unit is continuing this investigation. Police say if anyone wishes to speak to an investigator, they can call 204-986-6245.