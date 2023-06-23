Woman hit by vehicle in Toronto taken to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Dufferin Grove Park Trail at around 11:40 a.m.

Paramedics said they transported a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a local trauma centre.

Police said there were road closures in the area. Dufferin Street was closed from Croatia Street to Sylvan Avenue.

COLLISION:

Dufferin St and Dufferin Grove Park Trail

11:40 am

-Reports of a pedestrian struck by vehicle

-police o/s

-pedestrian with unknown injuries

-road closures in effect

-Dufferin St closed from Croatia St to Sylvan Ave#GO1446604

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 23, 2023