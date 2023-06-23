Menu

Headline link
Canada

Woman hit by vehicle in Toronto taken to hospital with serious injuries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 12:56 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Dufferin Grove Park Trail at around 11:40 a.m.

Paramedics said they transported a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a local trauma centre.

Police said there were road closures in the area. Dufferin Street was closed from Croatia Street to Sylvan Avenue.

