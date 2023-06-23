Woman hit by vehicle in Toronto taken to hospital with serious injuries

Toronto police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Dufferin Grove Park Trail at around 11:40 a.m.
Paramedics said they transported a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a local trauma centre.
Police said there were road closures in the area. Dufferin Street was closed from Croatia Street to Sylvan Avenue.
More on Toronto
- From housing to transit, Brad Bradford promises ‘action’ as Toronto’s mayor
- Toronto mayoral candidates respond to Global News on key election issues
- New Ontario rules aim to ban ‘floating accommodations’ from provincial waterways
- S&P/TSX composite edges down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also drop
Comments