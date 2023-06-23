Sidney Crosby, Penguins to play Ottawa Senators in Halifax for NHL exhibition game

Send this page to someone via email

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby is returning — along with the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins — to Nova Scotia for a NHL pre-season game this October.

The match-up against the Ottawa Senators, dubbed the Nova Scotia Showdown, will take place Oct. 2 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

The 2023 preseason schedule is set… and we're going to Nova Scotia! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 23, 2023

Tickets go on sale July 18 at 11 a.m. A release from Scotiabank Centre on Friday didn’t include the cost for tickets.

A “limited number” of presale tickets will be available to Halifax Mooseheads season ticket holders on July 17, a statement read.

The Penguins’ pre-season schedule features seven games — three at their home arena and four on the road.

Crosby, who is from Cole Harbour, also played a NHL exhibition game in Halifax earlier into his professional career. He also skated at Scotiabank Centre during his QMJHL career with the Rimouski Oceanic.

The Senators, who will also be playing a pre-season game against the Florida Panthers at Centre 200 in Sydney, have a lineup that includes Nova Scotia’s Drake Batherson.