Canada

Senators and Panthers, Leafs and Sabres announced as NHL pre-season games for Kraft Hockeyville

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Brad Treliving introduced as new GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs'
Brad Treliving introduced as new GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs
WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan introdued the team's new general manager, Brad Treliving, at a press conference Thursday in Toronto. The 53-year-old Treliving left the Calgary Flames in April following nine seasons that included five playoff appearances and two 100-point campaigns. – Jun 1, 2023
The National Hockey League Players’ Association is announcing the pre-season matchup dates for the two most recent winners of the annual Kraft Hockeyville competition.

The national contest recognizes communities committed to the sport of ice hockey, offering $250,000 to the winner for upgrades to their local arena in addition to hosting an NHL pre-season game.

Sydney, N.S., was the winner of the 2022 competition and West Lorne, Ont., was the winner of the 2023 season.

“While both Kraft Hockeyville games will be played in nearby facilities due to logistical requirements,” the release said, “the Canada Games Complex in Sydney, Nova Scotia and the West Lorne Arena in West Lorne, Ontario will be the beneficiaries of the grand prize arena upgrades.”

Click to play video: 'Donations pour in after Pense, Sask., falls short in Kraft Hockeyville contest'
Donations pour in after Pense, Sask., falls short in Kraft Hockeyville contest

In addition to the arena upgrades, Sydney and West Lorne will also receive $10,000-worth of youth hockey equipment through the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

“Over the past 17 years, Kraft Hockeyville continues to make an impact by uniting communities through the love of the game and helping to make the sport more accessible and inclusive for all,” said Adam Butler, president of Kraft Heinz Canada, in a release.

“Our partnership with the NHL and NHLPA makes it possible to celebrate these deserving communities by bringing preseason games to sports fans and to further ignite the passion of local fans and players. We look forward to seeing that excitement again this fall in Sydney and West Lorne.”

In a release Wednesday, the NHLPA said the Ontario game will take place between the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 27 at the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, while the Nova Scotia game will take place between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 1 at Centre 200 in Sydney.

The release said game details such as broadcast timing are currently being finalized and will be announced at a later date, along with other community event details.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

