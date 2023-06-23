Montreal police search for driver in hit-and-run crash

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run early Friday.

A 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an SUV around 6:15 a.m. in the Saint-Laurent borough. He remains in critical condition.

Police say the collision occurred on Pitfield Boulevard near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road. The driver of the SUV allegedly made a 180-degree turn before crashing into the motorcycle.

“At this moment we’re still trying to locate the SUV involved in that hit and run,” said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A security perimeter was set up in the area as the investigation gets underway.

Police officers continue to canvass the scene and plan to speak with witnesses. Investigators are also looking at neighbourhood surveillance cameras that may have captured footage of the collision.

No information was provided about the driver’s identity or about their vehicle. As of 8 a.m., no arrests have been made.

— with files from The Canadian Press