Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 23

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 23'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 23
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, June 23.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiculturalism Day in Saskatoon, touring historic buildings with Doors Open Saskatoon and longer-lasting blooms in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating diversity through performances on Multiculturalism Day

Diversity will be celebrated at River Landing on June 27 for Multiculturalism Day.

Various cultural performances are taking place during the afternoon and evening and provide a sample of what to expect during Folkfest.

Chantal Wagner speaks with Terresa Strohan from Saskatoon Folkfest about some of the performances taking place on Multiculturalism Day.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating diversity through performances on Multiculturalism Day'
Celebrating diversity through performances on Multiculturalism Day

Doors Open Saskatoon provides a peek inside iconic buildings

A celebration of architecture and cultural history is taking place in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Doors Open Saskatoon provides a look into some of the city’s most unique and oldest buildings — including the Drinkle No. 3 Building.

Chris Carr is joined by building owner Dave Denny for a look inside the building and how people can tour the buildings.

Click to play video: 'Doors Open Saskatoon provides a peek inside iconic buildings'
Doors Open Saskatoon provides a peek inside iconic buildings

Garden Tips from Dutch Growers to keep blooms lasting longer

Trending Now

From trimming to slow-release fertilizers, there are many ways to make blooms last longer into the season.

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers has those tips along with dealing with pests in Garden Tips.

Click to play video: 'Garden Tips from Dutch Growers to keep blooms lasting longer'
Garden Tips from Dutch Growers to keep blooms lasting longer

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 23

Sunny days for the first weekend of summer — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, June 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 23'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 23
Global News Morning SaskatoonGarden TipsDutch GrowersSaskatoon HistorySaskatoon Folkfestmulticulturalism dayDoors Open Saskatoon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content