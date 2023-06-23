Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 23

Multiculturalism Day in Saskatoon, touring historic buildings with Doors Open Saskatoon and longer-lasting blooms in Garden Tips.
Celebrating diversity through performances on Multiculturalism Day
Diversity will be celebrated at River Landing on June 27 for Multiculturalism Day.
Various cultural performances are taking place during the afternoon and evening and provide a sample of what to expect during Folkfest.
Chantal Wagner speaks with Terresa Strohan from Saskatoon Folkfest about some of the performances taking place on Multiculturalism Day.
Doors Open Saskatoon provides a peek inside iconic buildings
A celebration of architecture and cultural history is taking place in Saskatoon.
Doors Open Saskatoon provides a look into some of the city’s most unique and oldest buildings — including the Drinkle No. 3 Building.
Chris Carr is joined by building owner Dave Denny for a look inside the building and how people can tour the buildings.
Garden Tips from Dutch Growers to keep blooms lasting longer
From trimming to slow-release fertilizers, there are many ways to make blooms last longer into the season.
Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers has those tips along with dealing with pests in Garden Tips.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 23
Sunny days for the first weekend of summer — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, June 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
