No indication Ontario man accused of aiding suicide with sodium nitrite will seek bail

The case involving an Ontario man accused of aiding suicide has been adjourned for four weeks and there is currently no indication he will be seeking bail.

The lawyer for Mississauga resident Kenneth Law said the special bail hearing planned for Friday was no longer proceeding.

The case was adjourned and is scheduled to resume on July 21 at 2 p.m. by video.

Law’s lawyer indicated to the court that the case will be moving towards a judicial pretrial. There is no bail hearing scheduled for the July 21 court date.

Police arrested Law in early May and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance that is commonly used to cure meats but that can be deadly in larger doses.

Peel Regional Police previously said their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Several police forces in Canada have said they are reviewing sudden deaths in their regions in light of the allegations against Law.

Last week, police issued a public safety advisory, saying they’re concerned members of the public may be in possession of items that can cause self-harm as their investigation into Law continues.

Const. Sarah Patten asked that individuals be alert for any packaging or labels identifying sodium nitrite, including hoods and/or masks that could be used for self-harm.

— With files from The Canadian Press