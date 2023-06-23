‘Speedy B’ leaving door open for possible return to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

“Speedy B” may not be done terrorizing CFL defences just yet.

Brandon Banks will be the Tiger-Cats‘ alumnus of distinction Friday night when Hamilton (0-2) plays its home opener against the Montreal Alouettes (1-0).

The former star receiver and returner with the Ticats and Toronto Argonauts will be honoured before the game at Tim Hortons Field, a celebration that has normally been afforded to players who have long since retired from the sport.

In Banks’ case, the 35-year-old speedster has not officially retired from football. In fact, he says he is open to returning to the league this season, but he told Good Morning Hamilton on 900 CHML, “It would have to be the right situation.”

“I’m not retired,” confirmed Banks. “I’m open to come back. But, you know, that’s not in my control. Obviously, I’m satisfied in my career. I’m OK to retire right now. But obviously, I want to play a little bit more. Everything happens for a reason.”

Banks also dropped this nugget on CHML’s morning show: “Obviously, everyone knows where I want to be.”

Where Banks would like to be is back in a Ticats uniform and with the team he starred with during his first eight seasons of playing in the CFL.

But he admits that the ultimate decision rests in the hands of others.

“Don’t get too excited,” cautioned Banks with a chuckle. “That’s out of my control. We’ve got to try and convince Coach O (Orlondo Steinauer) and Bob Young (owner). That’s the people we need to talk to.”

Banks’ last game was the 2022 Grey Cup in Regina where he won his first championship while playing for the Argos and after being on the losing end in the CFL title game on four previous occasions with the Ticats.

Banks made 422 catches for 5,678 yards and 44 TDs in 111 career regular season games and earned CFL all-star honours four times.

The native of Garner, North Carolina, was named the CFL’s most outstanding player in 2019 after hauling in 112 receptions for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns.

