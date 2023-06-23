Menu

Crime

Shooting in Forest Lawn community closes part of 17 Ave.: Calgary police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 9:17 am
Visual from the crime scene of a shooting in the Southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Forest Lawn on June 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Visual from the crime scene of a shooting in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Forest Lawn on June 23, 2023. Global News
A shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the community of southeast Forest Lawn and police are asking people to avoid the area as investigations take place.

Calgary police tweeted at around 6 a.m. asking people to avoid the area of 17th Avenue Southeast between 42nd Street Southeast and 44th Street Southeast due to the ongoing investigation.

EMS was at the location and left with a police escort.

Trending Now

Police confirmed one man was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

No suspects are custody.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating.

PoliceCalgary crimeCalgary PoliceCPSEMSForest LawnSoutheast Calgaryforest lawn shootingCalgary Police Servicessoutheast Calgary shootingPolice Escort
