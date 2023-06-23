Shooting in Forest Lawn community closes part of 17 Ave.: Calgary police

See more sharing options

A shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the community of southeast Forest Lawn and police are asking people to avoid the area as investigations take place.

Calgary police tweeted at around 6 a.m. asking people to avoid the area of 17th Avenue Southeast between 42nd Street Southeast and 44th Street Southeast due to the ongoing investigation.

EMS was at the location and left with a police escort.

Police confirmed one man was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

No suspects are custody.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating.