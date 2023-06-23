Repairs close Sources Boulevard exit off Highway 20 in Montreal until end of August

See more sharing options

The westbound Highway 20 exit toward Des Sources Boulevard northbound in Montreal will be closed starting Sunday until the end of August.

The Quebec Transport Ministry will be continuing its major repair work on the aging overpass structure.

The closure will be in effect as of 10 p.m. Sunday and run until Aug. 30.

Exit 53 will be completely closed from westbound Highway 20 toward Des Sources Boulevard.

Motorists will be invited to take the detour via St-Jean Boulevard.

Work to repair and maintain the crumbling Sources Boulevard overpass is now entering its 10th year.

More than $55 million will have been spent on the 53-year-old structure by the end of next year.