Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Repairs close Sources Boulevard exit off Highway 20 in Montreal until end of August

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 9:09 am
Worker conduct repairs on the overpass structure. View image in full screen
Worker conduct repairs on the overpass structure. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The westbound Highway 20 exit toward Des Sources Boulevard northbound in Montreal will be closed starting Sunday until the end of August.

The Quebec Transport Ministry will be continuing its major repair work on the aging overpass structure.

The closure will be in effect as of 10 p.m. Sunday and run until Aug. 30.

Exit 53 will be completely closed from westbound Highway 20 toward Des Sources Boulevard.

Motorists will be invited to take the detour via St-Jean Boulevard.

Trending Now

Work to repair and maintain the crumbling Sources Boulevard overpass is now entering its 10th year.

More than $55 million will have been spent on the 53-year-old structure by the end of next year.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Montreal trafficDorvalClosureRoadDDODollard-des-OrmeauxHighway 20RepairsMTQQuebec trafficstructureSources BoulevardSourcesDes Sources BoulevardMontreal highway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content