B.C. police chief conference wraps up in Penticton

Police chiefs from across B.C., gathered in Penticton this week to discuss key issues and ways to advance policing in the province.

The BC Association of Chiefs of Police meets three times a year in various parts of the province. This time, they gathered in the South Okanagan for three days.

“The focus (is) always various. We’re always looking at technological advancements in policing, body-worn cameras, health, mental health and wellness,” said BC Association of Chiefs of Police president Todd Preston.

“Anything that we can try to advance policing or safely policing our communities more effectively and be more efficient.”

There are 233 members that make up the association of chiefs from various agencies across the province.

“That’s everybody from Adam Palmer, the Chief of Vancouver; Del Manak, Chief of Victoria — so every chief, regardless of the size of the agency, as well as the RCMP throughout the province,” said Preston.

This week, the conference was held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and members also met with the Mayor of Penticton and local First Nations on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“The hospitality here has been unreal,” said Preston.

“We were able to have the high-water drum, there were six of them I believe, that provided just an outstanding, just a celebration, that we were able to collaborate with them on that special day. It has been an absolutely incredible three days thus far.”

Preston went on to say that the biggest takeaway from the conference, for him, was the importance of collaboration.

“We had the province here, and we’ve actually recently had a just a fantastic relationship, so much so that they’ve been coming to these conferences and providing fulsome reports and then we’ve been able to have that open dialogue on some of these key issues surrounding everything from unhoused people to mental health challenges to decriminalization of drugs — lots of very topical issues,” Preston added.

The conference wrapped up on Thursday.