‘Remembering Lives Lost’: Dauphin, Man. unites in vigil honoring tragic bus crash victims

It was a somber evening in Dauphin, Man, as the community gathered together at the Ukrainian Orthodox Hall for a vigil in memory of everyone who was lost during the tragic bus crash near Carberry.

An estimated 300 people were in attendance including members of the Manitoba RCMP, first responders, and NDP leader Wab Kinew along with members from his party.

Before the memorial started, people walked into the hall and began shaking hands and speaking with priests who were lined up to greet them.

There were also Kleenex boxes placed throughout the hall. People greeted each other with long hugs before taking their seats. A group of first responders sat in one corner near the front.

Two emotional support dogs were in attendance and white streams of fabric hung from the roof. There were flowers on either side of the stage and a table in front with candles.

Every seat was full and people were even standing along the walls, organizers pulled all the chairs they had available in the building.

Candles were lit representing those who died, those still in the hospital, and first responders. As they were lit some women in the room wiped tears from their eyes.

As the memorial began those in attendance were welcomed and a statement was read by Pastor Andrew Weins on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Today, it is with great grief that we remember the 16 lives lost and often with pain, with sadness, with confusion,” said Weins.

“We think about how everything can change in the blink of an eye, with acceptance, we reflect upon how life is not always fair and in solidarity.”

The statement said the community of Dauphin has shown the world what it truly means to be Canadian.

“We continue to do what Canadians always do in the face of tragedy, we come together and we stand together,” Weins added.

After the statement was read, Dauphin Reeve Ernie Sirski and Mayor David Bosiak spoke expressing condolences for all rural councils and Sirski said words are difficult to come by at a time like this.

“We can plan for a hurricane, the weather forecast gives us a warning, we can get ready for a flood. The municipality will give you sandbags but a tragedy like this can only be described one way that affects our community,” said Sirski.

“The loss of so many lives. Lives of people who built this community, people who attended our churches and worked at our festivals and we’re parents and grandparents of so many here today.

“I know a memory, but a memory that will live on in our hearts, our minds, and our community. Yes, we will miss the hugs and the smiles of our loved ones, our babas, and Papa, Mama, Grandpa, and Grandma,” he added.

Mayor Bosiak spoke after and offered his condolences for those still in the hospital and recounted the day the community found out about the tragic crash.

“A genuine sense of somberness and sadness descended upon Dauphin and our surrounding area,” he said.

“It was palpable. It showed how much we cared and how much we were concerned for the survivors and how we were all grieving for those that we had lost.”

Then Father Oleg Bednarski began to speak and people did the sign of the cross and bowed their heads in prayer as they prayed along as Oleg spoke in Ukrainian.

Then everyone joined in prayer again for Our Father in English given by Father Michel Nault

Included in the prayer was “Lord of the highest heavens, please let your light over all first responders, guide their every move, and help them with decisions. Allow them to always remain alert and help them to stay motivated in their career.”

As well as prayers of hope for those still in the hospital and prayers of compassion and comfort for everyone who had been affected by the tragedy.

Pastor Scott Allen then led everyone in a hymn and then Rev. Deacon Francis read a scripture from the 23rd Psalm.

Then all 16 names of those who had been lost were read and people in attendance wiped tears from their eyes. The memorial ended with the hymn ’Amazing Grace’ sung by Pastor Allen.