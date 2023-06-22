Menu

Canada

Montreal police chief refuses to impose moratorium on street checks despite racial profiling data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2023 5:07 pm
Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher makes a speech after being sworn in during a ceremony, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Montreal. Dagher says he won't implement a recommendation to put a moratorium on street checks after a second independent report found the situation hasn't improved in nearly a decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher makes a speech after being sworn in during a ceremony, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Montreal. Dagher says he won't implement a recommendation to put a moratorium on street checks after a second independent report found the situation hasn't improved in nearly a decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Montreal’s police chief is refusing to impose a moratorium on street checks despite a second independent report concluding that racialized people are disproportionately targeted by the practice.

Fady Dagher made the comments Thursday after he released a report by university researchers recommending he temporarily suspend random police stops.

Dagher says a moratorium would be purely symbolic, adding that he prefers taking steps to ensure police street checks respect residents’ rights.

Researchers from several Quebec universities looked at 2021 data and found that Indigenous Montrealers were six times more likely to be stopped than were white people in the city.

The data showed that Black people were three-and-a-half times more likely to be stopped than were white people, and Arabs were two-and-a-half times more likely to be stopped by police compared with white people.

Story continues below advertisement

Dagher says it is worrying that there was no real change in the numbers since the researchers produced a report on the same topic in 2019.

