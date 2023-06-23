Menu

Canada

Okanagan’s 1st cat cafe opens its doors, hopes to help felines find homes

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 5:07 pm
Click to play video: 'A ‘fur’st-of-its-kind coffee shop in the Okanagan opens in Kelowna'
A ‘fur’st-of-its-kind coffee shop in the Okanagan opens in Kelowna
If you love coffee and cats--you will love the newest cafe that opened in Kelowna today. It's called Catelowna and it is the Interior's only cat cafe--a place where you can sip coffee and enjoy the company of felines. But as Klaudia van Emmerik reports, the new venture is also expected to have a significant impact on homeless animals searching for a place to call their own.
A new cafe has opened in Kelowna — but this one offers a lot more than just coffee and baked goods.

“This is a place where you can come and hang out with rescued and adoptable cats,” said cafe owner Ashley Karnes.

Called Catelowna, the cat cafe is just the fourth in all of B.C.

Click to play video: 'Cats returned to Maple Ridge resident after fire rips through apartment building'
Cats returned to Maple Ridge resident after fire rips through apartment building

“There are two in Vancouver and then there’s one on Vancouver Island,” Karnes told Global News.

The cafe is a dream come true for Karnes, who combined her passion for animals and cooking.

“As a cook, I was just trying to work out how I could work with animals,” said Karnes.

“And so the light bulb moment went off and I thought ‘Well, I’ll just have a cafe next to an adoption center.'”

Click to play video: 'Montreal SPCA challenges no-pet clauses in court'
Montreal SPCA challenges no-pet clauses in court

Years in the making, the downtown cafe officially opened on Thursday, and Hanna Hamaguchi was the cafe’s first customer.

“Everything is so cute, there are so many scratching posts, all these shelves on the wall,” she said.

Hamaguchi said she wanted to experience the cat cafe in part because her cat doesn’t get along with other felines.

“I get to interact with more cats, so exciting,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver cat café introduces online pet store amid pandemic struggles'
Vancouver cat café introduces online pet store amid pandemic struggles

The cat room features climbing structures, suspension-like cat bridges and plenty of perching spots.

“We designed the place so that it could be the ultimate cat playground,” Karnes said. “So they could run, jump and have lots of places to hide.”

Located on Ellis Street, Catelowna currently has 30 cats that have come from a number of animal rescue organizations.

Customers can come in and enjoy a cup of coffee while enjoying the company of cats.

They can also adopt them.

“Whether you just want to come and have a coffee and hang out with some furry friends or whether you’re looking for a new family member and you’re actually actively looking to adopt one of these beautiful kitties, then you can come here, check us out and come and experience them,” said Karnes.

Click to play video: 'Kitten trapped for 4 days rescued by Surrey firefighters'
Kitten trapped for 4 days rescued by Surrey firefighters

Karnes said the cafe is also designed for people who love cats but can’t have them.

“What if your partner is allergic or you live in a condominium or apartment complex where you’re not allowed to have pets? You can come and still enjoy the company of cats,” she said.

Catelowna had to get special approval from Interior Health regarding health and safety rules, such as keeping cats and their hair away from food preparation areas.

Karnes said they keep them separate with a set of double doors.

Catelowna takes walk-ins, but you can make reservations to avoid disappointment in the event of a busy day.

It costs $16 to spend an hour with the cats.

Click to play video: 'Animal psychic visits the Toe Beans Cat Cafe in Port Hope'
Animal psychic visits the Toe Beans Cat Cafe in Port Hope
