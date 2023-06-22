Menu

Crime

Wanted Winnipeg man handed laundry list of gun, drug charges

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 5:10 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A Winnipeg man is facing almost a dozen charges after police spotted him in a Main Street restaurant Wednesday night.

The man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was picked up by police around 8 p.m.

After a search, officers seized a loaded, sawed-off semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, $660 in cash, and small quantities of fentanyl, crack, and percocet, with a combined street value of just over $1,200.

The 33-year-old is in custody and has been charged with four separate firearms offences, three counts of possessing a substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of failing to comply with probation, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

