Wanted Winnipeg man handed laundry list of gun, drug charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing almost a dozen charges after police spotted him in a Main Street restaurant Wednesday night.

The man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was picked up by police around 8 p.m.

After a search, officers seized a loaded, sawed-off semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, $660 in cash, and small quantities of fentanyl, crack, and percocet, with a combined street value of just over $1,200.

The 33-year-old is in custody and has been charged with four separate firearms offences, three counts of possessing a substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of failing to comply with probation, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.