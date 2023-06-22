Man charged after incident in Hamilton park sends person to hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have charged a man following an assault in a Hamilton, Ont., park that sent a person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the incident took place Thursday morning around 9 a.m. at J.C. Beemer Park on Victoria Avenue North.

No other suspects are being sought and police say an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

A 37-year-old local man is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and surveillance video from residences, businesses and vehicles between 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.