Crime

Man charged after incident in Hamilton park sends person to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 4:22 pm
Hamilton Police say an incident June 22 at J.C. Beemer Park sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
Hamilton Police say an incident June 22 at J.C. Beemer Park sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have charged a man following an assault in a Hamilton, Ont., park that sent a person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the incident took place Thursday morning around 9 a.m. at J.C. Beemer Park on Victoria Avenue North.

No other suspects are being sought and police say an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

A 37-year-old local man is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and surveillance video from residences, businesses and vehicles between 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

