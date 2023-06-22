Victim of Burlington, Ont. dog attack dies in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

One of three people attacked by a dog in Burlington, Ont., in early June has died, according to police.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) confirmed the victim passed away in the hospital 10 days after the incident at a home on Caplan Court near Fairview Street and Cumberland Avenue.

A spokesperson also confirmed HRPS is no longer involved in the matter.

“We are not in a position to identify the victim in this incident,” Cst. Steve Elms said. “There are no criminal elements to this investigation.”

The “highly aggressive” dog was shot dead by police on June 6 after it attacked the male and female homeowners as well as a neighbour who went to help.

Initially, it was reported the homeowners’ injuries were both serious, but not-life-threatening.

Police did not clarify if the pair owned the dog, but did say it had been with them for some time.

The breed of the dog was also unknown at the time of the attack, but officers did report that it resembled a pit bull.