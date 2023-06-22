Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Victim of Burlington, Ont. dog attack dies in hospital: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 2:09 pm
One of three people in Burlington, Ont., injured during a dog attack, has died in hospital, say police. View image in full screen
One of three people in Burlington, Ont., injured during a dog attack, has died in hospital, say police. @HaltonPolice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of three people attacked by a dog in Burlington, Ont., in early June has died, according to police.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) confirmed the victim passed away in the hospital 10 days after the incident at a home on Caplan Court near Fairview Street and Cumberland Avenue.

A spokesperson also confirmed HRPS is no longer involved in the matter.

“We are not in a position to identify the victim in this incident,” Cst. Steve Elms said. “There are no criminal elements to this investigation.”

The “highly aggressive” dog was shot dead by police on June 6 after it attacked the male and female homeowners as well as a neighbour who went to help.

Initially, it was reported the homeowners’ injuries were both serious, but not-life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not clarify if the pair owned the dog, but did say it had been with them for some time.

The breed of the dog was also unknown at the time of the attack, but officers did report that it resembled a pit bull.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seek witnesses after 85-year-old punched in face in Coquitlam Park'
RCMP seek witnesses after 85-year-old punched in face in Coquitlam Park
Related News
BurlingtonHalton Regional Policehalton policeDog AttackAggressive DogBurlington dog attackCaplan CourtDog attack injuries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content