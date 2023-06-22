Menu

Crime

Man killed in Mississauga double shooting was previously charged with attempted murder

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 1:31 pm
Man dead after double shooting in Mississauga’s Port Credit
A man who died after a double shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday and was pulled from the lake was previously charged with attempted murder.

Peel Regional Police responded to the shooting near Oakwood Avenue South and Wanita Road, in the area of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East, at around 8:23 p.m. on June 21.

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto resident Shahid Todd, 25, was pulled from the water and died at the scene.

Global News has confirmed that Todd was previously charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, after a shooting in a parking lot near Mavis Road and Britannia Road West on Feb. 22, 2020.

In that incident, the victim was critically injured.

It’s not clear what came of those charges or if he was convicted.

Investigators believe Wednesday’s shooting was targeted and said there is no risk to the general public.

Police said a 19-year-old woman, who was an “acquaintance” of Todd, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was also shot.

Anyone with information or video footage relating to possible suspects was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— With files from Catherine McDonald

