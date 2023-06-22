BMO Centre expansion project on schedule to open for 2024 Stampede

The BMO Centre in Calgary, Western Canada’s largest convention centre, is preparing for the final year of construction and is slated to open on budget and in time for the 2024 Stampede.

We’re now in the main ballroom. This room is 50,000 square feet. And officials say there aren’t any big chandeliers or anything at the request of clients because those mess with the rigging for potential event set ups. pic.twitter.com/PxNbNd0lic — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) June 22, 2023

The BMO Centre expansion will cost $500 million and is in partnership with the Calgary Municipal Land Corp. (CMLC) and the Calgary Stampede. The expansion is being funded in equal parts by the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta and The City of Calgary.

The 565,000 sq. ft. expansion employs over 600 people, who work six days a week.

“The expansion of the BMO Centre gives Calgary a greater way to gather and will dramatically improve the Calgary Stampede’s hosting capacity and Calgary’s competitive position,” said Joel Cowley, CEO of the Calgary Stampede.

Here’s a shot of that outdoor space with a view (for now) of the Dome. #yyc pic.twitter.com/9LITMJDTJQ — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) June 22, 2023

The new building, in Calgary’s up-and-coming culture and entertainment district, will feature three floors of tradeshow and convention space, 102,500 sq. ft. of new exhibit halls, 68,000 sq. ft. of new meeting rooms, 50,000 sq. ft. of new ballroom space and a new 118,500 sq. ft. back-of-house service area. The exterior will have retail and café spaces, a pavilion and public art installations.

“At completion, the building, including the existing BMO Centre facilities, has the ability to host an impressive 33,000 guests at one time. The Champions Ballroom alone — at more than four times the size of the existing Palomino ballroom — will accommodate standing room for 5,000 people,” Cowley said.

View image in full screen CMLC says the expansion is injecting new energy and jobs into the local economy. Courtesy / Calgary Municipal Land Corporation

According to the Calgary Municipal Land Corp., drywall, mechanical and electrical work are underway. In a press release Thursday, it said there are more than 150 lifts on site, 80 per cent of the work occurring in the building is taking place at a height of at least 20 feet, and close to 30,000 sq. ft. of drywall is installed daily.

“We can now clearly see the impact this incredible building will have to Calgary’s skyline and to our city’s reputation as a convention destination,” said Kate Thompson, president and CEO of CMLC.

CMLC and the Calgary Stampede, as partners in the delivery of the BMO Centre expansion, are pleased to share that the project is on budget and on schedule to open for Stampede 2024. ttps://www.calgarymlc.ca/news-full/bmo-centre-expansion-progress-2023 pic.twitter.com/LKivMUvo8o — CMLC (@CalgaryMLC) June 22, 2023

Once the expansion is complete the convention centre will be over one million square feet, including more than 100,000 sq. ft. of new exhibition space, 38 new meeting rooms, and two new ballrooms totalling 70,000 sq. ft. The grand opening is scheduled for June 2024.