DNA evidence leads to murder charge in 26-year-old Edmonton homicide case

A 48-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in an Edmonton apartment more than 26 years ago.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said a re-examination of forensic evidence in the case led them to arrest and charge Brayan Boucher on June 14.

On Christmas Day 1996, police officers were called to 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper’s apartment at 34 Street and 119 Avenue after her family had been unable to reach her and became concerned, police said.

Inside the residence, officers found her body and an autopsy took place the next day, determining that her cause of death was strangulation and that Ghostkeeper was the victim of a homicide.

“While numerous exhibits were tested forensically over the years, a confirmed match to a suspect could not be made,” Edmonton police said Thursday. “On Oct. 22, 2022, the RCMP forensic laboratory re-examined the exhibits and a male DNA profile was generated.”

Police said the DNA profile resulted in Boucher being identified as a suspect. Edmonton police said Boucher, who was 22 at the time Ghostkeeper’s body was found, “was known” to her, however, they did not elaborate.

“Our hearts go out to Joanne’s family and friends. This was a tragic file that has plagued them with grief and unanswered questions for (nearly) 27 years,” said Det. Kevin Harrison of the EPS’ historical crimes section.

“Thanks to the tenacity of the forensic specialists at the RCMP lab and the EPS investigative team, we have at long last been able to provide some answers to those questions, and hopefully some degree of closure for her loved ones.”

On Christmas Day in 1996, Edmonton police officers were called to 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper's apartment at 34 Street and 119 Avenue after her family had been unable to reach her and became concerned, police said.

Police said Boucher’s DNA profile is now in the national data bank and will be referenced against other historical forensic files. They did not say when he is next scheduled to appear in court.