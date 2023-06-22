Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspects from Ottawa in connection with cocaine raid

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 11:55 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Two Ottawa men remain at large after police raided their temporary home in Winnipeg and seized a large quantity of drugs and paraphernalia.

Winnipeg police said they began looking into the duo early last month, and searched a rental residence on Northwater Bay June 1.

That raid turned up 560 grams of powder cocaine, 54 grams of crack, 700 percocet pills, packaging materials, identification documents, and $35,000 in cash.

The street value of the seized drugs totals more than $68,000, police said.

The suspects, 25-year-old Ahmed Waziry and Najibullah Rassouli, 29, weren’t at the rental home when officers arrived, and are believed to be evading police. They’re each facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the guns and gangs unit at 204-986-8430 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg policeCocaineWinnipeg Police ServiceDrug Traffickingcrime in winnipegDrug raidCrackWinnipeg drugsGuns and Gangs UnitPercocet
