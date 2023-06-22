Manitoba dad hopes awareness walk will help others say, ‘No thanks, I’m good’ to drugs

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba dad will be walking this weekend to raise awareness about fentanyl poisoning, in memory of his late son.

Earlier this year, Joseph Fourre’s son Harlan died from an overdose at 31 in The Pas. According to police, Harlan was with a group of people taking drugs — possibly ecstasy — that was laced with an opioid.

Fourre told 680 CJOB’s The Start that it’s been a heartbreaking few months for his family, and part of the impetus behind Sunday’s walk from the Forks to the Manitoba Legislature is to prevent other families from going through the same tragedy.

“My son’s death had to account for something, given the spirit of who he was,” Fourre said.

“I’m hoping to raise awareness of fentanyl and (how it can) target a group of people that weren’t suffering addiction, or weren’t afflicted by addiction, and were maybe out having a good time.

“At this point now, today, recreational drug use is just not safe.”

Fourre said he’s received a lot of support so far from other families who’ve lost loved ones to overdoses, and is hoping the message behind the “No Thanks, I’m Good” walk will resonate with a wider audience.

“My son would always say, ‘No thanks, I’m good.’ I don’t know what happened that night — maybe he had one beer too many, maybe his inhibitions were lowered, maybe he was peer pressured,” Fourre said.

“I could drive myself crazy trying to think what happened … but that night, he didn’t say, ‘No thanks, I’m good.’ He decided to try it, and it killed him.”

The walk, organized by Fourre with help from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and MKO, starts at noon Sunday at the Oodena Circle at the Forks, and will end with speeches at the legislature.

“(I want to) try to create some change and some awareness that fentanyl is out there — it’s lurking in the street, it’s lurking in just about every drug you can imagine, and just to be careful.

“When you come across anything that you want to try, just remember you’re loved, to say, “No thanks, I’m good,” and to go home the next day.”