Heavy police presence after 2 shot in Mississauga, Ont.

Police in Mississauga, Ont., are investigating after two people were shot on Wednesday evening.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Wanita Road and Oakwood Avenue before 8:30 p.m.
Investigators said two people had been shot and warned of a heavy police presence in the area.
The public was urged to avoid the area.
More to follow…
