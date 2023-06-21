Menu

Crime

Heavy police presence after 2 shot in Mississauga, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 9:06 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Mississauga, Ont., are investigating after two people were shot on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Wanita Road and Oakwood Avenue before 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said two people had been shot and warned of a heavy police presence in the area.

The public was urged to avoid the area.

More to follow…

