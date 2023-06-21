Portage la Prairie RCMP seize stolen property, weapons and drugs in house raid

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man., say they have seized drugs and stolen property after a raid on June 9.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police say officers raided a home on Fisher Avenue in the City of Portage la Prairie.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of heroin, numerous bottles of illicit pills, several weapons, drug-related paraphernalia, and a large amount of stolen property, police say.

Consequently, a 31-year-old from Long Plain First Nation has been arrested and charged.

RCMP continue to investigate.