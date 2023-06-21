Portage la Prairie RCMP seize stolen property, weapons and drugs in house raid

RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man., say they have seized drugs and stolen property after a raid on June 9.
As part of an ongoing investigation, police say officers raided a home on Fisher Avenue in the City of Portage la Prairie.
A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of heroin, numerous bottles of illicit pills, several weapons, drug-related paraphernalia, and a large amount of stolen property, police say.
Consequently, a 31-year-old from Long Plain First Nation has been arrested and charged.
RCMP continue to investigate.
