Canada

City of Calgary installing tipis in parks in partnership with Indigenous nations

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 4:49 pm
Calgarians celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Calgarians marked Indigenous Peoples Day with several events, including the Walk for Reconciliation. Michael King reports.
The City of Calgary is partnering with numerous Indigenous nations to install tipis and trapper tents in parks across the city this summer.

The city said it is partnering with the Blackfoot Confederacy, Tsuut’ina Nation, Stoney Nakoda Nations and Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3 to provide spaces for Indigenous peoples in parks. The tipis and tents are spaces for Indigenous people to host cultural celebrations, traditional practices and sharing.

A ceremony was held at Prince’s Island Park on Wednesday to transfer a Blackfoot tipi design to two city staff members: Indigenous landscape strategist Crystal Many Fingers and parks director Kyle Ripley.

The day was chosen because of the cultural significance of the summer solstice, as well as it being National Indigenous Peoples Day. National Indigenous Peoples Day is a day to celebrate the cultures, resilience and histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada.

The ceremony was conducted by Traditional Grandfathers Leonard Weasel Traveller (Bastien) and Clement Leather, supported by Holy Buffalo Woman (Motokiiks) Leanne Sleigh.

“I grew up with this, but to be part of it, to be actually given the honour of the tepee, transferred over to Kyle and myself on behalf of the city of Calgary was an awesome honour,” Many Fingers said. “I know my mom is looking down and my dad, too. It’s awesome to be here.”

Ripley said he was moved by the ceremony and described the tipi design transfer as a huge honour.

“Crystal and I now have new Grandfathers, traditional Blackfoot Grandfathers, who we can call on when we have a problem or when we’re in crisis,” he said.

“Our First Nations have a very rich and important history on these lands, and as Parks and Open Spaces we feel very connected to that history as we work to care for the traditional lands within our open space system.”

city of calgaryCalgaryCalgary ParksTsuut’ina NationMetis Nation of AlbertaBlackfoot Confederacycalgary blackfoot tipi transfercalgary tipiscalgary tipis parksStoney Nakoda Nations
