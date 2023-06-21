Thousands turn out for National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

There were processions, singing and dancing, crafting and food in communities across British Columbia as thousands gathered to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In Williams Lake, hundreds turned out for a parade ending at Boitanio Park for performances.

Micheal Moses, a Williams Lake city councillor with Secwépemc and Nlaka’pamux heritage and emcee of the event, said it was about celebrating Indigenous culture and history.

“This is a day where we can put aside all of our differences, all of our debates, all of our disputes, and just enjoy a great celebration together,” he said. “To be able to focus on the good parts of our history and our future, rather than to always have to focus on the trauma.”

It’s been more than two years since the discovery of 2015 suspected graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School put the spotlight back on the institutions which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission deemed a system of cultural genocide.

The discovery sparked a national reckoning but also reopened wounds for many Indigenous people.

Joan Palmantier Gentles, who started Williams Lake’s proceedings with a prayer, said Wednesday was an important opportunity to focus on the joys and of Indigenous life.

At age 77, she said she’s seen great changes in Canada for Indigenous people in her lifetime.

“Our culture was taken away from us, our drums were taken away from us, our language was taken away from us,” she said. “And I see the positive changes happening, and seeing all the people here to celebrate Indigenous day means an awful lot to me, that all of our kids and grandkids are going to grow up to be proud to be Indigenous.”

In East Vancouver, large crowds gathered at the Aboriginal Friendship Centre on Hastings Street before marching to Grandview Park for celebrations.

Decked out in regalia with his family crest of firewood and grouse, event emcee Randy Tait said park was filled with energy.

“My heart is soaring. It’s happy to be with our Indigenous people from all over the place, across Canada. It’s a beautiful day to be alive and indigenous,” he said. “We are strong. To be able to come together as one drum beat, one heartbeat, to come and acknowledge who we are, our people as Indigenous peoples, the first people here.”

Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society events coordinator Cindy Wishart said she was pleased at the turnout for the event given the multi-year pandemic hiatus.

The event, typically held at the nearby John Hendry Park, has drawn thousands of attendees in the past.

“Today is all about friendship, it’s all about making connections with people. People haven’t celebrated this day together for a long time,” she said. “It’s hard to even find words, I’m really happy. Just everyone coming together.”

Among the many vendors at the park were Crystal Dixon and her aunt Shirley Brown, an Indian day school survivor.

“I have cedar bracelets and earrings, this is a traditional one but the others are contemporary,” Brown said, showing off a selection of hand-made jewelry.

Indigenous culture has been suppressed for so long, Dixon said, that events like Wednesday’s were a powerful opportunity to have recognition and focus on uplifting one another.

“This day is a day of celebration but also a day of recognition of what our people have gone through with residential school, Indian day school, and having that recognition within our society,” she said. “We’re starting to become a lot more in tune with who we are.”

The events in Williams Lake and Vancouver were just two of the gatherings held across the province, with large events celebrated in numerous communities including Victoria, Kelowna and Surrey.

— With files from Kamil Karamali