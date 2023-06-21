Man charged in Oakville mall altercation that sent security guard to hospital

A man from Oakville, Ont., who allegedly beat up a 75-year-old security guard at a local mall on Monday is facing an assault charge, according to police.
Investigators say the 22-year-old, identified in a release, was arrested at the South Oakville Mall on Rebecca Street around 2 p.m. after an altercation in a north parking lot resulted in “significant injuries” to the guard’s head.
That man remained in stable but serious condition in a local hospital as of Wednesday.
Witnesses and security camera footage are still being sought in the ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.
