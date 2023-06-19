York Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving after Oakville, Ont. crash

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty police officer has been charged with an impaired driving offence after a crash in Oakville, Ont., on Sunday.

Halton Regional Police responded to a collision just after midnight on Sunday involving two vehicles around Dundas Street West and Hospice Gate. Police said an allegedly impaired driver was involved in the crash.

Halton police said a York Regional Police officer, who was off-duty at the time, was charged with operation while impaired. The 32-year-old male officer’s blood alcohol concentration was 80-plus, Halton police alleged.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

The officer, a detective constable, has been a member of York Regional Police since 2018 and worked in the criminal investigations bureau. He has been suspended with pay.

“This is very disappointing,” Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“York Regional Police takes a firm stance against impaired driving. The alleged actions of this officer do not reflect the values of our organization or the professionalism demonstrated by our members each and every day.”