Crime

York Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving after Oakville, Ont. crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 4:47 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
An off-duty police officer has been charged with an impaired driving offence after a crash in Oakville, Ont., on Sunday.

Halton Regional Police responded to a collision just after midnight on Sunday involving two vehicles around Dundas Street West and Hospice Gate. Police said an allegedly impaired driver was involved in the crash.

Halton police said a York Regional Police officer, who was off-duty at the time, was charged with operation while impaired. The 32-year-old male officer’s blood alcohol concentration was 80-plus, Halton police alleged.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

The officer, a detective constable, has been a member of York Regional Police since 2018 and worked in the criminal investigations bureau. He has been suspended with pay.

“This is very disappointing,” Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“York Regional Police takes a firm stance against impaired driving. The alleged actions of this officer do not reflect the values of our organization or the professionalism demonstrated by our members each and every day.”

