Winnipeg Police arrest suspect, seize weapons and drugs

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 4:14 pm
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect and seized weapons and drugs as part of a firearms investigation at the beginning of this month in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

On Monday, officers raided a home in the 300 block of Stella Avenue and one man was taken into custody and police say the following items were seized:

  • Colt revolver and compatible ammunition an improvised firing device and compatible ammunition
  • 2 air rifles
  • drug paraphernalia
  • $340 Canadian currency
Trending Now

A 49-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with firearms and drug-related offences, he was detained in custody.

