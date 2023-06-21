Winnipeg Police arrest suspect, seize weapons and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect and seized weapons and drugs as part of a firearms investigation at the beginning of this month in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

On Monday, officers raided a home in the 300 block of Stella Avenue and one man was taken into custody and police say the following items were seized:

Colt revolver and compatible ammunition an improvised firing device and compatible ammunition

2 air rifles

drug paraphernalia

$340 Canadian currency

A 49-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with firearms and drug-related offences, he was detained in custody.