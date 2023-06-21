Winnipeg Police arrest suspect, seize weapons and drugs

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect and seized weapons and drugs as part of a firearms investigation at the beginning of this month in the Lord Selkirk Park area.
On Monday, officers raided a home in the 300 block of Stella Avenue and one man was taken into custody and police say the following items were seized:
- Colt revolver and compatible ammunition an improvised firing device and compatible ammunition
- 2 air rifles
- drug paraphernalia
- $340 Canadian currency
Trending Now
A 49-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with firearms and drug-related offences, he was detained in custody.
More on Crime
- Dozens arrested, hundreds of guns seized during police raids in 8 provinces
- Calgary mother records Uber driver‘s hateful tirade targeting her and her son
- Calgary youth faces terrorism-related charge in ongoing federal investigation
- Preliminary hearing set for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck
Comments