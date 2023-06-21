Van driver charged in crash that killed motorcycle rider on Hamilton Mountain

See more sharing options

A van driver has been charged in a Hamilton, Ont. collision that resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider on the Mountain in May.

The 49-year-old Hamilton woman is facing a careless driving causing death offence after a Chevy van and Honda motorcycle came together at the intersection of Upper Wentworth and Stone Church Road East around 6:50 p.m. on May 12.

Investigators say a stolen motorcycle was heading north when it collided with the southbound Chevrolet van.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Hamilton man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the van ended up in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.