Crime

Van driver charged in crash that killed motorcycle rider on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 3:05 pm
Hamilton police say they were called out to an area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East for reports of gunshots on Nov. 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they were called out to an area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Mohawk Road East for reports of gunshots on Nov. 15, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News
A van driver has been charged in a Hamilton, Ont. collision that resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider on the Mountain in May.

The 49-year-old Hamilton woman is facing a careless driving causing death offence after a Chevy van and Honda motorcycle came together at the intersection of Upper Wentworth and Stone Church Road East around 6:50 p.m. on May 12.

Investigators say a stolen motorcycle was heading north when it collided with the southbound Chevrolet van.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Hamilton man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the van ended up in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

