Van driver charged in crash that killed motorcycle rider on Hamilton Mountain

A van driver has been charged in a Hamilton, Ont. collision that resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider on the Mountain in May.
The 49-year-old Hamilton woman is facing a careless driving causing death offence after a Chevy van and Honda motorcycle came together at the intersection of Upper Wentworth and Stone Church Road East around 6:50 p.m. on May 12.
Investigators say a stolen motorcycle was heading north when it collided with the southbound Chevrolet van.
The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Hamilton man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The woman driving the van ended up in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
